David Beckham’s son Cruz pens hilarious quip to his dad The pair took to social media

David Beckham's son Cruz took to social media with a hilarious comment for his dad on Monday after sharing a photo of the pair laughing as they posed by the ocean.

The pair were giggling away as they both stood on their tiptoes, arm in arm, with a picturesque pink sunset in the background. In the photo, Cruz is rocking a tribute to his mum Victoria, wearing an oversized Spice Girls T-shirt.

Captioning the hilarious snap, he wrote: "Who’s taller? @davidbeckham," to which dad David replied: "me," with a red love heart emoji.

Whilst fans were divided as to who takes the crown as the tallest Beckham, other fans were more impressed with Cruz's epic Spice Girl merchandise. One fan wrote: "Spice girls T-shirt rocks."

The duo were fighting to be the tallest

A second added: "Love your shirt, Cruz!" A third wrote: "Cruz you are THE BEST, that Spice Girls tee is iconic," with a red love heart." A fourth added: "Love the T-shirt! #spicegirlsforever."

Despite the banterous exchange, the pair later took to their Instagram Stories with sweet messages for each other. Sharing a photo of the father-son duo from behind and taking a selfie, Cruz wrote: "Love you dad," and David, who reshared the image to his own Stories replied: "Love you so much mate."

They have the sweetest bond

Cruz has certainly proved himself to be the Spice Girl's number one fan as he also rocked the retro shirt on a lavish night out alongside the former Posh Spice, David, brother Romeo, 19, and his sister Harper, 11, as the family enjoyed an evening in Miami last week.

The family look so close

David took to social media to share a wholesome family snap with his millions of followers online. He captioned the cute post: "FAMILY," tagging all his family members' Instagram handles beneath.

The Beckhams were celebrating The Gekko Grand Opening in Miami and were joined by other A-Listers including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who recently welcomed their second daughter.

