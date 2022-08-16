Millie Bobby Brown announces she is headed off to college as Stranger Things end approaches How exciting!

Millie Bobby Brown is making big moves! She has some big changes coming her way, including an unexpected break from acting.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown stuns with bold new look and multi-colored hair

The actress rose to fame with her scary yet unforgettable role as Stranger Things' Eleven, which has gripped fans for six years now.

However, she is on her way to make an impact in an entirely different way, as now that she is officially eighteen, she is stepping away from Hollywood and making her way towards a college campus.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Millie becomes youngest person to make the Time 100 List

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown reveals the one beauty product she's "obsessed" with

She revealed the exciting news in an interview with Allure Magazine, announcing that she had enrolled in Purdue University, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Ironically, her college of choice creates quite the full circle moment, as Stranger Things also takes place in Indiana, in a fictional town named Hawkins. She detailed that she would attend classes online, so it appears she will juggle both school work and her acting.

The sci-fi series most recently launched their fourth season, after a three year hiatus, and it featured a first volume with seven episodes and a second with only two.

The actress stunned for the cover

Its fifth installment is set to be the final one of the series, however, a live-action Stranger Things spinoff and a "stage play set within the world and mythology" of the show are being created by Upside Down Pictures, the production company founded by the show's creators, The Duffer Brothers.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown posts loved-up photo with her boyfriend during breathtaking adventure

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown reveals her exact holiday makeup routine

Beyond finalizing her hit show and juggling school work, Millie still has several projects in production.

Millie's good friend and co-star Noah Schnapp is also headed off to college

She is currently working on the sequel to Enola Holmes, and has a fantasy movie titled Damsel which is currently in post production. The plot reads: "Princess Elodie, who thinks she is marrying Prince Henry, then discovers she's actually about to be sacrificed to a dragon, setting up a head-to-head battle with the fire-breather."

She is also set to star in The Thing about Jellyfish, The Girls I've Been, and The Electric State.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.