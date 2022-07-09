Millie Bobby Brown soaks up the sun on vacation with Jon Bon Jovi's son The couple were getting cozy

Things were heating up for Mille Bobby Brown in more ways than one when she was snapped getting cozy with her boyfriend, Jake, in Italy.

The Stranger Things star and Jon Bon Jovi's model son enjoyed some rest and relaxation in the summer during their getaway.

Millie looked stunning in a black and white bikini in the photos published on the Daily Mail. The pair were on board a luxury boat in Sardinia where Mille topped up her tan.

WATCH: Stranger Things vol 2 has fans freaking out

Mille, 18, and Jake, 20, only recently made it official that they were more than just friends when they shared a snapshot of themselves kissing at a Harry Styles concert.

The star first sparked rumors of a relationship with Jake when he posted a sweet car selfie together in June 2021, though they kept things lowkey by simply calling each other their "bff's."

While they didn't make their relationship status more clear until the end of 2021, the cute selfies together didn't stop, and they continued to share glimpses of their time together, which included spending Christmas with one another.

Mille and Jake were best friends before things turned romantic

They finally made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

Now, Millie is proving just how committed they are to each other with the adorable PDA on vacation.

Millie recently caused a bit of controversy surrounding her hit show Stranger Things.

Millie and her man locked lips at a Harry Styles concert recently

The actress, who plays Eleven in the Netflix series, criticized the writers for failing to kill off some of the show's main characters.

In an interview with TheWrap back in May, she said: "It's way too big. Last night, we couldn't even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I was like, 'You need to start killing people off.'"

The creators laughed off Millie's comments, however, and called her "hilarious".

