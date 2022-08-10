Millie Bobby Brown stuns with bold new look and multi-colored hair The Stranger Things actress looked so different

Millie Bobby Brown is used to undergoing transformations for her work – but her latest new look might just be her wildest yet.

The Stranger Things actress looked sensational in an avant-garde photoshoot for Allure magazine which saw her rocking three different hair colors. Millie stunned with her latest blonde hue, red, and bright green hair which was styled slicked back into a chic chignon.

On the cover of the September issue, Millie rocked bright yellow eyeshadow with green liner and had multi-colored mini shapes glued onto her face to frame her eyes. Another photo saw her with a white, futuristic-style headpiece worn over her red locks and a matching red, white and black top adorned with decorative zips.

Fans loved the photos, with one commenting: "You are so beautiful Mills." A second said: "OMG how is she so gorgeous?" A third added: "WOW! Amazing Millie."

In the accompanying interview, the British-born actress opened up about struggling with loneliness and self-identity. "It's really hard to be hated on when you don't know who you are yet. So, it's like, 'What do they hate about me? 'Cause I don't know who I am.'"

Millie looked incredible in the September issue of Allure

She continued: "Then you just start shutting down because you're like, 'Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?' Then I started to grow more, and my family and friends really helped."

Mille admitted that she "always felt different growing up", adding: "I enjoyed being different people because I always struggled with self-identity and knowing who I was.

"Even as a young person, I always felt like I didn't quite belong in every room I was in. I also struggle with loneliness a bit. I always felt quite alone in a crowded room, like I was just one of a kind, like nobody ever really understood me. So I liked [playing] characters that people understood [and] people could relate to because I felt like no one could relate to Millie."

