Millie Bobby Brown shares surprising BTS hospital photo from Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown has given an insight into just how close the Stranger Things co-stars are off-set.

The actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a fun picture of the actors surrounding Sadie Sink, who was lying in bed in a hospital set between filming the final episode of the current series.

In the photos, Sadie was in character playing Max Mayfield, and was being fanned down by Millie, who plays Eleven in the award-winning show.

VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown's incredible achievement revealed

In a second picture, their co-star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, was seen eating a cracker from Sadie's foot.

"Yes, noah ate a cracker from Sadie’s toe..", Millie wrote in the caption, which sparked a mass response from followers.

One wrote: "You are the best cast!" while another wrote: "Best friendship!" while a third added: "This is hilarious." Sadie also replied, writing: "Gonna try and just block this one out."

Millie Bobby Brown shared a BTS with her Stranger Things co-stars from a hospital set

Now that filming has finished and the latest series has received rave reviews from fans, Millie has been enjoying some much-deserved downtime.

The 18-year-old actress was pictured on vacation with Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake in Italy over the weekend. The pair were on board a luxury boat in Sardinia in photos published on the Daily Mail.

The star first sparked rumors of a relationship with Jake when he posted a sweet car selfie together in June 2021, though they kept things lowkey by simply calling each other their "bff's."

The cast of Stranger Things are incredibly close

While they didn't make their relationship status more clear until the end of 2021, the cute selfies together didn't stop, and they continued to share glimpses of their time together, which included spending Christmas with one another.

They finally made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

