The real reason why Millie Bobby Brown skipped Stranger Things finale party

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed why she was unable to attend a cast viewing party for the Stranger Things final episode.

The British star, 21, has missed several scheduled events this month as she continues to recover from a dislocated shoulder.

The injury was first revealed during Millie’s absence from an in-studio interview with Good Morning America on December 15. She later apologized to viewers and to her co-star Noah Schnapp in a pre-recorded video message.

Millie explained her absence in a video: "I took a fall"

"Hey everyone at GMA, I’m really sorry that I couldn’t be there with you guys," Millie said. "I took a fall," she added, lifting her arm to reveal it supported in a black sling.

"But I wanted to still participate in any way I could because, you know, Noah, I have to make it about me," she joked, referring to her "best friend" Noah, before playfully turning the conversation toward his favourite family holiday traditions.

Just three days later, Millie also missed another major event at the Paley Museum in New York City. At the time, a spokesperson for the venue confirmed to People that her absence was due to a "recent injury."

During the same GMA interview, Noah, also 21, opened up about his emotions surrounding the show’s conclusion.

© WireImage Millie Bobby Brown at a screening for Stranger Things Season 5 in November, 2025

"That's the last episode we're going to watch together and it's so emotional," he said.

"Reading it, I can't fathom what it's going to be like to watch. We're going to sit together as a group and watch it one last time and will probably be sobbing the rest of the day and month," he added.

Unfortunately, according to People, Millie was "still home" while her castmates gathered on December 26 to celebrate the finale of more than a decade of work together.

© Getty Images Millie says that Stranger Things was "a shapeshifter within my world"

However, the actress was still able to join in remotely, with "a link to watch it at the same time," allowing her to be part of the moment despite her recovery.

Away from the spotlight, Millie has also been navigating major life changes. In August 2025, she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, announced that they had adopted a baby girl.

In an Instagram post, the couple shared: "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were three."

Millie and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, announced in August that they had adopted a baby girl

Reflecting on her journey with Stranger Things, Millie previously explained how the show shaped her personal growth.

"I started out when I was ten, so it's probably given me a lot more than the average person because it's been like school to me. It's all I've ever known," she said.

"It's been the most unbelievable experience. It's like this fast track of being, one, an adult, but, two, a good friend and a good scene partner," she continued.

"It's taught me a lot about being a wife and a mom. I think that that's deep, really meaningful and impactful and has been such a shapeshifter within my world."