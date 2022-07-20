Millie Bobby Brown posts loved-up photo with her boyfriend during breathtaking adventure The couple only recently made their romance official

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, have delighted fans with a romantic update during their time away.

The couple have been enjoying a European vacation and their latest snapshot is incredible.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown wows in black and white bikini during vacation with boyfriend

Taking to Instagram, the Stranger Things actress posted a pair of photos and the scenery was stunning.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stranger Things vol 2 has left us freaking out

In the first image, Millie had her back to the camera as she peered out over the rolling, green hills which were spread out in front of her.

The second showed Millie and Jon Bon Jovi's son cuddling up for a kiss in front of the impressive backdrop.

MORE: Is Eleven going to die in Stranger Things season four?

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown's tearful confession about life before fame and Stranger Things

"Thank u nature! moments like this are unforgettable," she wrote. Fans immediately began commenting and added: "MY DREAM TEAM," and, "you two are so cute," with many others remarking on their dreamy location.

Millie and Jake sent fans into a tailspin

Mille, 18, and Jake, 20, only recently made it official that they were more than just friends when they shared a snapshot of themselves kissing at a Harry Styles concert.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown shares surprising BTS hospital photo from Stranger Things

MORE: Netflix releases epic trailer for Enola Holmes – and fans are thrilled

The star first sparked rumors of a relationship with Jake when he posted a sweet car selfie together in June 2021, though they kept things lowkey by simply calling each other their "bff's."

Millie is dating Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake

While they didn't make their relationship status more clear until the end of 2021, the cute selfies together didn't stop, and they continued to share glimpses of their time together, which included spending Christmas with one another.

They finally made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.