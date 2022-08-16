Sharon Stone has fans totally gushing as she shares adorable baby photo Too cute!

Sharon Stone and her family are absolutely basking in baby joy, and her fans can't get enough!

She took to Instagram to share an impossibly cute photo of a baby, and fans and celebrities alike couldn't help but gush over the boy.

The star shared that the cutie is actually her godson, and though he seems quite young, she revealed that the young babe is already on the move!

The delightful baby portrait is seriously charming, and sees her godson sitting up sporting a beige onesie, but better yet, he has a big and heartwarming smile on his face.

As if it couldn't get any cuter, atop his head is a little knitted joker hat in a baby blue color with colorful spheres attached to the corners. Plus, behind him is a massive brown teddy bear multiple times his size.

Sharon captioned the photo with: "Godson. Cuter all the time," and even added: "Yes, btw he just crawled right in front of me, thx for asking."

The heartmelting photo

Fans and celebrities alike gave the post tons of love, with fashion icon Vera Wang commenting a red heart emoji, Kelly Ripa leaving the actress a like, and comedian Leslie Jordan writing: "OMG! Precious beyond words. Spoil the heck outta him."

Other fans were quick to get all mushy over the snapshot, writing: "Wow! Very cuteee!" and: "Awwww so adorable," as well as: "Lovely baby," plus another added: "This teddy bear and the baby," alongside heart-eyes emojis.

Sharon appears to be back home, but she spent the summer traveling through Italy

Sharon has been ultra busy this summer with plenty of travels and projects in developments, spending time traveling through Italy, which included a glamorous appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, so quality time with her godson is surely appreciated.

She is currently working on the movie adaptation of the thriller Woman on Fire, in which she is involved as both an actress and a producer. The plot reads: "A young journalist gets embroiled in a major international art scandal centered around a Nazi-looted masterpiece."

