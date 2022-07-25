Sharon Stone looks incredible as ever in latest swimsuit photo Wow!

Sharon Stone sure knows how to blow everyone away! The actress took everyone's breath away with her latest post, and seriously turned up the heat.

MORE: Sharon Stone poses in sheer dress as she shares personal home update

The star did not hold back with her latest photo on Instagram, leaving little to the imagination posing topless and poolside.

She promptly received a flood of compliments from celebrities and fans alike, and rightly so, as she truly looks incredible.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon shares glimpse into her glamorous Italian vacation

MORE: Sharon Stone's son Roan showcases bold tattoo in rare photo inside family home

The photo sees Sharon in a striking pose, donning a green leopard-print string bikini and nothing else but a coordinating green striped towel draped over her shoulders, and some long, dainty gold chains falling down her décolletage.

Showcasing her impressive physique, she appears to be relaxed and overjoyed, tilting her head back and smiling ear to ear as she's captured mid-laugh. Though she was of course the center of attention, the post also gave a glimpse into her luscious and serene backyard.

She was inevitably drowned in adoring compliments and flattering emojis galore, from plenty of fellow celebrities and models.

Sharon seriously dazzled fans

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Lisa Rinna hailed her: "Legend!" while comedian Whitney Cummings commented: "I C O N." Also, model Paulina Porizcov cheekily wrote: "And like a goddess, she laughs at the mortals."

MORE: Sharon Stone is the envy of many as she shares new swimming pool video

MORE: Sharon Stone relaxes on a yacht in candid sunbathing photo in Italy

Sharon's loyal fans of course also took to the comments to flatter her, writing: "Still giving us EVERYTHING. Never STOP," and: "Still smokin' hot! Have always loved you!" and a third fan endearingly wrote: "Thank you for showing us that we are beautiful no matter our age or what life has done to our bodies. We are still beautiful and amazing."

The actress never fails to impress with her looks and style

Despite all the flattery she received, the Basic Instinct lead maintained some humility and modesty, writing in her caption: "Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day."

Still, fans were not convinced she had any flaws whatsoever, and one wrote: "I'm trying to figure out what's imperfect."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.