Sharon Stone's son Roan showcases bold tattoo in rare photo inside family home The Basic Instinct star is a doting mom to three sons

Sharon Stone is currently enjoying some time away in Europe, but her sons are always on her mind.

The Basic Instinct star took a break from sharing her vacation snaps over the weekend to pay tribute to her oldest son Roan.

The doting mom took to Instagram to share a picture of Roan sitting in the living room at their family home, showcasing a bold love heart tattoo on his chest.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone speaks out about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

In the caption, Sharon wrote: "Roan Joseph Stone-Bronstein." Sharon, 64, adopted Roan in 2000 with her second husband Phil Bronstein.

Following the couple's divorce in 2004 after six years of marriage, she went on to adopt Laird in 2005 followed by Quinn a year later.

When the mom-of-three isn't working, she loves nothing more than being at home with her three sons.

Sharon Stone shared a rare photo of her son Roan

The family live in Beverly Hills in a gorgeous home that Sharon has owned since 1993.

While she's notoriously private about her children, Sharon has given several insights into her family life over the years.

The star previously opened up about parenthood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

Meanwhile, in an interview with Hollywood Life in 2017, she revealed how much she enjoys being a parent. "I don't think parenting is hard because I love parenting, and I think the things that you love and are dedicated to aren't hard even when they are complicated," she said.

The Basic Instinct star is a doting mom to three sons

Sharon was even awarded a Mother of the Year award from the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies in 2017. Her middle son Laird delivered a speech praising his mom for her parenting skills. He said: "My mother deserves this award. I love you mom."

Sharon's youngest, Quinn, also had a sweet message for his mother at the awards. He said: "She is loving, caring and a great person."

