Sharon Stone wows fans with new video of stunning vacation Sharon has been spending time in Italy

Sharon Stone has left fans in awe after posting a reel of her stunning vacation in Italy.

The actress, who previously wowed followers when she shared a stunning picture of herself soaking up the sun in a swimming pool, dressed in a stylish string bikini, took to social media to share that she was now heading home from her trip in Europe.

WATCH: Sharon Stone gives sneak peek into Italian vacation

"Goodbye Sicily & thank you @fstaormina," she captioned the post, thanking the Four Seasons hotel where she had been staying.

"I’m going in your suitcase next time," joked friend Leslie Jordan while others left heart emojis.

"Thanks Sharon for sharing. Now I know where to stay when we go to Sicily. Yes, absolutely beautiful," commented another fan as one wrote: "The true Italian way of life."

The video showed off the gorgeous Mediterranean style villa the hotel is situated in, with the gorgeous views out over Sicily. The hotel featured a cool blue hot tub for lounging, and gray rattan sun loungers.

Sharon wowed fans with this bikini picture

At 64, Sharon is busier than ever, and is often complimented on her incredibly youthful appearance. The Ratched star often speaks out about her positive outlook on getting older and feels more confident than ever.

Chatting to Allure magazine, she said: "I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that."

Sharon, 64, is busier than ever

Sharon was in Italy to attend the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana fashion show event along with Mariah Carey and Helen Mirren.

The star shared photos from the event on Instagram, writing on social media: "A bit of splendor. Sharon Stone reporting. @dolcegabbana @theparislibby." --