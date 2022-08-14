Sharon Stone looks stylish in statement jacket and heels during LA lunch date

Hanna Fillingham
Sharon Stone looked phenomenal in a new photo - the Basic Instinct star was wearing leg-lengthening heels and a statement jacket
Sharon Stone ensured all eyes were on her as she walked through Beverly Hills for a lunch date last week.
The Basic Instinct star wore a statement Dolce & Gabbana jacket teamed with a pair of leg-lengthening floral heels and skinny ripped jeans.
The 64-year-old looked incredibly youthful with minimal makeup during the outing, and was all smiles as she walked around the iconic city.
It's been a busy time for Sharon, who recently returned home after spending several weeks in Europe.
The actress was one of the many A-listers to attend Dolce & Gabbana's star-studded fashion show in Sicily.
She was joined by other celebrities including Helen Mirren, Drew Barrymore and Emma Stone. While there, she stayed at the luxury Four Seasons Sicily, in a suite that had its very own swimming pool overlooking the ocean views from the terrace.
Sharon Stone looked incredible as she stepped out in Beverly Hills
At 64, Sharon is busier than ever, and is often complimented on her incredibly youthful appearance.
The Ratched star has spoken out about her positive outlook on getting older and admits she feels more confident than ever.
Chatting to Allure magazine, she said: "I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that."
She added: "I started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something."
The actress lives in Beverly Hills with her three sons
When the mom-of-three isn't working, she loves nothing more than being at home with her three sons, Roan, Laird and Quinn.
The family live in Beverly Hills in a gorgeous home that Sharon has owned since 1993. The star is a doting mom and opened up about parenthood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"
While Sharon has kept her children out of the spotlight during their childhood, now that they are older they are appearing more and more on her social media - and oldest son Roan has even accompanied her at red carpet events.
