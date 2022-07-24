Sharon Stone poses in sheer dress as she shares personal home update Seriously impressive!

Sharon Stone is seriously showing off! The star revealed her impressive artistic talents, but that's not all fans were impressed with.

She took to Instagram to share with her followers her latest artwork in process, simultaneously showcasing some skin with her painting uniform.

The actress appears in the photo casually sitting on the floor in a mermaid pose, leaning one gloved hand on the floor while the other is hard at work painting a massive canvas.

The mom-of-three is donning a sheer, oversized t-shirt dress in a pastel yellow color, and its stretched out collar is slipping down Sharon's shoulder, giving way to her very tanned and toned back, unobstructed thanks to her signature blonde pixie cut.

Sharon is working on an abstract painting featuring green, light blue, brown, pink and burgundy brush strokes, though it seems as if she is not quite finished with the work of art.

Nonetheless, fans did not hesitate to flood her comments section with compliments, with some even hoping they could be the future owners of the painting.

Sharon's stunning portrait

Comedian Leslie Jordan wrote: "Love. Love. Love. I have the perfect wall for it," while others commented: "I'm loving these colors," and: "Love it!! Paint the soul to outer worlds. Happy Inner travel," as well as: "You have an intriguing abstract painting talent," plus Bella Kidman Cruise, Kelly Ripa, and Kate Beckinsale also showed their support with a like.

She captioned the impressive photo with: "Oh glorious Thursday night in my new studio."

Yet another stunning artwork by Sharon

Fans of the Basic Instinct lead are familiar with her paintings, and Sharon has previously shared that it is her outlet when she is going through a hard time.

One of the most recent pieces she shared was done in the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and she shared that at the moment she had no words, therefore she turned to painting.

