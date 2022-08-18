Coleen Nolan shares stunning selfie from exciting solo trip

Coleen Nolan delighted fans as she shared the most stunning update from her solo adventure on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram, the mother-of-three took to her Instagram feed a fabulous selfie posing from her temporary woodland abode.

Captioning the post, she penned: "So home time today, but want an amazing, restful, peaceful time I’ve had in my cabin in the woods… I’ll definitely be back again…"

Fans couldn't wait to comment on the exciting update, one fan replied: "Looks like you rest has done you the world of good Col. You look fabulous. Hope the weather treated you well."

Coleen looked fabulous

A second added: "Glad you had a good rest, looking fab as always, hope you had good weather Xxx."

A third replied: "You look absolutely gorgeous Col…glowing." A fourth wrote: "I would love that Coleen it looks awesome."

Despite her happy disposition, the star confessed to fans that she had apprehensions ahead of her trip away and explained she was suffering with major "mum guilt."

The star is always so candid with followers

Chatting to the camera as part of her self-made mini-series "Col's Corner," the 57-year-old said: "We have this in-built guilt from the moment that baby is put in our arms, no-one warned me about the guilt that you feel and I've always felt guilty; when I've gone out to work, being away from home.

"[...] I do feel very liberated that I'm having a holiday on my own, it's great, I'm thinking about myself and I'm putting a brave face on it because actually I'm riddled with guilt.

"My 21-year-old daughter is at home with her boyfriend, probably can't wait for me to go. I'm there thinking I shouldn't really leave her, what if this happens, what if that happens. It just never leaves you and it really really annoys me. And although empty nest syndrome feels ok now, this bloody guilt is just with me every day so tell me… does it ever go away?"

