Coleen Nolan left overjoyed following family news: 'Look who's back' We're overjoyed for the Loose Women star!

Coleen Nolan has had a stressful few days as her beloved pet goat, Dave, was taken unwell and needed to be hospitalised at a veterinary clinic.

But on Friday, the Loose Women star shared the happy news that Dave had now come back home. Alongside a photo of her pygmy goat, she wrote: "Look who's home… It's only bloody Dave." She then shared a video of the goat walking around in the back garden, as she revealed that the ordeal hadn't fully finished. "He's so happy to be home, still a long way to go… but fingers crossed."

She added: "Thanks to @leopold_equestrian for all your help today!!"

Coleen shared the sad news about Dave earlier this week, as she posted a photo of the animal looking downtrodden.

At the time, she wrote: "Poor Dave my little Pygmy baby isn’t well and his Mum Poppy stays by his side… how can people say animals don't have feelings?

Dave returned after several days away

"When the vet came he was so scared and all I could think about was how they all must be so terrified when they go to slaughter. Every animal matters... sometimes I hate humans."

And that was just the start of the ordeal, as she later shared that she was unable to find transportation in order to get Dave to the vets, but thankfully a farmer got in touch and helped the singer.

The 57-year-old recently enjoyed happier times as she went to see her son, Shane Jr., perform in Boogie Nights. Shane is following in his father Shane Richie's footsteps, as the former EastEnders star was the original leading man in the musical.

The pygmy goat was taken ill earlier in the week

"That's my boy @iamshanenolan couldn't be more proud [heart emoji],"she wrote. "@vivablackpool every Thursday."

She added: "If you want a great night out, get yourselves there. All the cast are superb… Great story, fantastic songs… you'll be on your feet by the end."

Coleen and her ex-husband Shane also share son Jake Roche, who is the lead singer of Rixton. Coleen is also a mum to daughter Ciara, who she shares with ex-husband Ray Fensome.

