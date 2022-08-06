Coleen Nolan opens up about mental health struggle in very candid video - "I'm finally admitting it" The star was so honest

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan took to social media with a very candid confession about the menopause, in a new video posted on Friday.

The mother-of-three shared the update with her 319,000 followers on Instagram and during the clip explained she was "finally admitting" that she was suffering from heavy symptoms.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan opens up about mental health struggle in new video

Chatting straight to the camera she explained: "Hello everybody, so today im going to talk about something you're probably so bored of hearing about[…]So get ready I'm going to talk about menopause.

The 57-year-old then proceeded to show fans a survey about how many women suffer from poor mental health as part of their symptoms.

It was the stars second episode of Cols Corner

She continued: "I woke up on what felt like a perfectly normal day I made myself a cuppa and let the dogs out when I suddenly realised I feel like ****, yes that's right I was just feeling a little bit naff.

"It was actually all the women who said to me 'are you sure it's not menopause?' and I was like 'no' my mother never mentioned menopause, I don't even know if my mum had a menopause.

"I've been battling against admitting it, but I'm finally admitting it, and I think that is why I'm feeling a bit sad and very forgetful…

The star is a doting mother-of-three

"So I just want you to know that I know we say 'oh it's nature' and 'we have to go through it' nowadays, at least we can talk about it more unlike my mother - who knows what she suffered.

"And I'm glad I've been able to research it and see I'm not going mad, I'm not just depressed for no reason, and I hope it helps to know you can talk about it."

The star made the clip as part of her self-made mini-series Col's Corner which made a comeback earlier this week - and fans were so excited.

Coleen's son Shane recently got married

On the first video, posted on Thursday about the Lionesses' epic Euros win, fans of the ITV host couldn't wait to leave their messages.

Coleen's daughter Ciara penned: "Stun hun." One fan wrote: "Wow missy you look absolutely stunning and look soo good keep being the smiling and happy cheery you x and we need more Cols corner."

A second added: "Great to see Col's Corner making a comeback!" with a heart-eyes emoji. A third wrote: "Love it. Need to bring cols corner back xx."

