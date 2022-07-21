Coleen Nolan reunites with rarely-seen family member

Coleen Nolan took to social media with a photo that had fans obsessed as she posed alongside a rarely-seen member of her family on Wednesday.

The Loose Women star shared a fabulous photo on her Instagram feed standing beside her "big bro" Tommy.

Captioning the sweet post, the mother-of-three penned: "To my big bro Tommy #michelin happy birthday. I love you so much."

The brother-sister duo looked so close in the snap. Coleen rocked a fabulous red ensemble, whilst brother Tommy looked super smart in a white shirt and tie.

Coleen and Tommy looked wonderful!

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the fabulous snap. One wrote: "Happy birthday Tommy! Lovely pic of you Coleen." A second wrote: "Cracking pic."

A third added: "What a gorgeous picture of you and Tommy Col. Happy Birthday Tommy, hope you have had a fantastic day. X."

Whilst a fourth was curious to see if Tommy takes after his sisters, with one commenting: "Can he sing?"



Coleen looked fabulous at son Shane's wedding

Last week, Coleen appeared alongside her recently-married son Shane Roche. Jr as the pair filmed an episode of Loose Women together.

Chatting on her Instagram Stories, the 57-year-old revealed she was waiting for her son to get a Nandos at Euston station ahead of their train journey home.

She said: "So just finished loose women, here at Euston now waiting for the train with my boy Shane who was on the show today - love having him on!

The duo appeared together on the hit ITV show

"As usual he's starving so he's gone into Nando's to get something to eat and left me out here frying, it's so hot but I'm not going to complain.

"Thanks for tuning in today if you did, if you didn't, neve rmind, I'm sure you had better things to do," she jested.

"Hope you have a lovely rest of the day and rest of the week. Enjoy the weather but please be careful because it is very very hot and my Irish skin is burning. Love you all, bye."

The former singer was the picture of summer in the fabulous clip and donned ultra glamorous tortoiseshell sunglasses which she matched with a black and white polka dot top.

