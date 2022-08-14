Coleen Nolan gets candid about very relatable parenting struggle in new update The star took to social media

Coleen Nolan fans were in luck on Saturday as the star uploaded an extra episode of her self-made mini-series Cols Corner.

MORE: Coleen Nolan opens up about mental health struggle in very candid video - 'I'm finally admitting it'

In the latest video from this week's double-edition, the Loose Women star revealed she suffers from the most relatable parenting struggle - mum guilt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan updates fans with very relatable parenting struggle

As a doting mother-of-three to her two sons Shane Nolan, 33, Jack Roche, 29, and daughter, Ciara Fensome, 21, the star opened up to fans about why she couldn't shake the guilt ahead of her exciting upcoming holiday.

READ: Coleen Nolan left overjoyed following family news: 'Look who's back'

SEE: Coleen Nolan has fans doing a tailspin after exciting new video

"So we're going to stay on the topic of guilt and especially mum guilt because I think it happens more with women," The ITV host explained.

The star is a doting mother to daughter Ciara

"We have this in-built guilt from the moment that baby is put in our arms, no-one warned me about the guilt that you feel and I've always felt guilty; when I've gone out to work, being away from home.

"But then I though as they got older I wouldn't feel guilty anymore, but do you know what guys, it doesn't leave you. I do feel very liberated that I'm having a holiday on my own, it's great, I'm thinking about myself and I'm putting a brave face on it because actually I'm riddled with guilt."

Coleen's son Shane has made many appearances on the Loose women panel

She added: "My 21-year-old daughter is at home with her boyfriend, probably can't wait for me to go. I'm there thinking I shouldn't really leave her, what if this happens, what if that happens. It just never leaves you and it really really annoys me. And although empty nest syndrome feels ok now, this bloody guilt is just with me every day so tell me… does it ever go away?"

Fans flocked to the comments section to leave messages for the star. One far wrote: " Nope. Even when they leave home and I go on holiday knowing they haven't had a break for whatever reasons, yes the guilt hits. I think should I have invited them with us, I'm only going to Anglesey in the caravan!"

A second added: "Col, I think you're amazing and funny, love your topics." A third agreed with the star and said: "Mum guilt is the worst."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.