Coleen Nolan has fans doing a tailspin after exciting new video The star took to social media

Coleen Nolan delighted fans on Wednesday after she took to social media with a brand new video with some exciting news.

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram account with a video titled "Col's Corner" which accoridng to fans was a beloved mini-series created by the star.

Captioning the post, the mother-of-three penned: "Col’s Corner and the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022." The star was beaming the video about the Lioness' recent Euros win.

Chatting to the camera, she said: "Guys it came home, and who brought it home… women, that's who, the Lionesses. Oh how long we have waited, and against Germany…They have been fighting and fighting even to get acknowledged and here they are…"

The star recently celebrated her son's wedding

In the enthusiastic clip the ITV star also emphasised how amazing it is now for young girls to have Lionesses to look up to since their epic win.

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the fun update. Coleen's daughter Ciara penned: "Stun hun." One fan wrote: "Wow missy you look absolutely stunning and look soo good keep being the smiling and happy cheery you x and we need more Cols corner."

A second added: "Great to see Col's Corner making a comeback!" with a heart-eyes emoji. A third wrote: "Love it. Need to bring cols corner back xx."

Dave was taken unwell earlier this month

The exciting update came just days after Coleen revealed shared the happy news that her beloved pet goat Dave had now come back home after being hospitalised at a veterinary clinic.

Alongside a photo of her pygmy goat, she wrote: "Look who's home… It's only bloody Dave." She then shared a video of the goat walking around in the back garden, as she revealed that the ordeal hadn't fully finished. "He's so happy to be home, still a long way to go… but fingers crossed."

She added: "Thanks to @leopold_equestrian for all your help today!!"

