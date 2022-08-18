Nicki Minaj looks sensational as a surprising name returns He's been reloaded!

Superstar rapper Nicki Minaj has unleashed her alter ego, Roman Zolanski.

The music sensation and mum-of-one announced that Roman has returned and is featured in the new remix for her hot new single, Super Freaky Girl.

Taking to her Instagram, the Anaconda rapper posted the news to her 201 million followers. "WAKE UP…. #SuperFreakyGirl #ROMANRemix."

Alongside the caption, the Super Bass singer looked gorgeous in a new photo posted.

The post surpassed 500,000 likes since it was uploaded a few hours ago.

The post sparked a strong reaction

And celebrities and the barbz, Nicki's passionate fanbase, rejoiced over the news.

Rapper BIA commented on the post: "LETSSAA GOOOOOOOOOOOOO", followed by a trail of encouraging emojis. Meanwhile, former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Natalie Nunn wrote: "Roman's return I can't wait yaaasssss", with a trail of fire emojis after the kind words.

The barbz were also in the comments section. One user wrote: "I'm so ready for Roman's Return!!!", whilst another said: "MOTHER IS COMINGGGGGGG!".

Nicki accepting an award in 2019

The news of Roman's explosive return also caused Twitter users to go into meltdown - with the icon trending alongside her single.

Super Freaky Girl marks Nicki's first solo song this year, with the rapper having her first child in 2020. Since then, the Tusa rapper has gone on to collaborate with artists such as Doja Cat and Jesy Nelson.

The single could be a strong contender for the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 - and thanks to Roman's shocking return it could very well land Nicki her third number one song.

August looks to be a wonderful month for the 39-year-old superstar, with the MTV Video Music Awards honouring her with a Video Vanguard Award at their annual ceremony taking place later this month.

