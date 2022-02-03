Inside Nicki Minaj's $10million home with husband Kenneth Petty The couple live in Los Angeles with their one-year-old son

Nicki Minaj has an estimated net worth of $80million (£59million), so it should come as little surprise that she lives in a lavish home with her husband Kenneth Petty and their one-year-old son.

The rapper reportedly lives in a $10million home in the Flats area of Los Angeles with her family, which has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and around 7,000-square-feet of living space.

Nicki has shared glimpses inside the property in her social media posts, including the grand entrance hall that often features as the backdrop to her Instagram photos. It has a set of wooden double doors with carved glass panels on the side and marble tile flooring.

The 38-year-old also showcased a peek inside her kitchen with a series of snaps that showed her posing in front of a glass-fronted cabinet displaying a selection of plates and china. The room has white wooden panelling on the bottom half of the walls and wooden flooring.

Meanwhile, fans got a peek inside Nicki's living room at Christmas, and it boasts high ceilings and large windows overlooking the garden. The couple have a window seat lined with cushions to take advantage of the view, and have minimalistic décor with white walls and the same half-wall panelling as seen in the kitchen.

As you would expect, the property also boasts its own outdoor swimming pool lined with sun loungers and with amazing city views.

Nicki previously lived in a Beverly Hills mansion that sits on the former site of Frank Sinatra's home in an exclusive gated community. The seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom property was available to rent for $40,000 a month in 2021, and it is not known whether she owned it or rented it herself.

In 2017, Nicki was the subject of a burglary of the home, with $175,000 of jewellery and other goods stolen, and several pieces of furniture destroyed.

