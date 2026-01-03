Inside the petitions to deport Nicki Minaj and why over 120,000 people have signed them

Nicki Minaj is in hot water with over 120,000 people. There are several Change.org petitions to deport the 43-year-old rapper to her native Trinidad and Tobago, with the most popular petition amassing 83,000.

While the most signed petition was launched on July 9, 2025, the popularity of them has only increased after Nicki aligned herself with conservative activist Erika Kirk and praised President Donald Trump's administration.

On December 21, Nicki appeared on stage with the late Charlie Kirk's wife at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest. She walked out to her song "Super Bass" while holding hands with Erika and told Erika: "I'm honored to be here, thank you for having me."

In a recent petition created on December 27, which has been signed by 45,351 people, the author, Tristan Hamilton, wrote: "Nicki Minaj's actions and words have taken a turn that has left many of her supporters and those who once found solace in her music feeling deeply betrayed."

© Getty Images Erika and Nicki at Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference

It continues: "Deporting Nicki Minaj back to Trinidad would serve as a reminder that public figures need to be accountable for their words and the broader impact they have on diverse communities."

How Nicki Minaj went from a Trump critic to his fan

© Getty Images While much of Hollywood has disavowed her recent opinions, she still attends major events like the 2025 Met Gala

In 2020, Nicki pronounced that she was "not gonna jump on the Trump bandwagon." She had spent years calling out his anti-immigration politics. The rapper herself is an immigrant herself. She was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and Tobago and lived there for the first five years of her life.

In 1987, Nicki moved to the Bronx with her mom, Carol. At the time, Nicki was an illegal alien and as of late 2025, she does not have U.S. citizenship. In 2018, she posted to social meda to call out the Trump administration's policy to separate families at the border.

© Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Nicki and Anna Wintour have been close in the past

"I came to this country as an illegal immigrant. I can't imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5," she reportedly wrote in the caption of a photo showing young children separated from their parents at the border being detained. Nicki later deactivated her main Instagram account in October 2025.

But, seven years after writing that post, Nicki told Erika: "I love both [Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance]."

Could Nicki Minaj actually be deported?

© Getty Images Nicki recently announced via her X account that she would no longer be releasing a new album scheduled for March 27, 2026.

While the rapper is not a U.S. citizen, she holds a green card – a permanent resident card that allows non-U.S. citizens to live and work in the country, per the U.S. Citizen and immigration Services. Therefore she cannot be deported.

But most importantly, Nicki nor any green card holder cannot be deported for voicing an opinion. "Criticizing U.S. foreign policy, or voicing any other opinion, is protected by the First Amendment – no matter your immigration status," according to the ACLU.