Taylor Swift apologises to Nicki Minaj over VMAs debate

Taylor Swift has apologised to Nicki Minaj following their Twitter debate over the VMA nominations. The Shake it Off singer said she "misspoke" after misunderstanding Nicki's tweet about the Video of the Year award as a dig at her.

"I thought I was being called out. I missed the point, I misunderstood, then misspoke. I'm sorry, Nicki," Taylor tweeted.

Nicki graciously accepted the apology, replying: "That means so much Taylor, thank you."

She added: "I've always loved her. Everyone makes mistakes. She gained so much more respect from me. Let's move on."

Taylor and Nicki's very public dispute started on Tuesday when Nicki expressed her disappointment at not receiving a Video of the Year nomination for her single Anaconda.

"If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year," Nicki tweeted.

Taking this as criticism for her Bad Blood video, which features cameos from models including Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne and Martha Hunt, Taylor hit back.

"@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.." she replied.

Taylor Swift apologised to Nicki Minaj on Thursday

The debate captured the attention of fans and celebrities alike, with Katy Perry getting involved with what appeared to be a dig at Taylor.

"Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman…" Katy told her 73 million followers.

Meanwhile singer Ed Sheeran supported his friend, saying she did "nothing wrong".

"I think everyone knows that Taylor has done nothing wrong in that situation," he told the Daily Telegraph. "She didn't nominate herself for the awards. She just made some good videos and people think they're good."

One person who will surely be happy that Nicki and Taylor have made up is Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul, who had tweeted an offer to the singers to talk their issues through over coffee and pancakes.