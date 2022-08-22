Tom Hardy wins double gold medals at Brazilian jiu-jitsu charity competition

Anyone who has seen a Tom Hardy movie will not be surprised to hear he's a jiu-jitsu champion.

Over the weekend, the 44-year-old Venom and The Dark Knight Rises star picked up two gold medals at the REORG charity's Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship fundraising event in Wolverhampton, England.

Tom's appearance was a complete surprise, according to the TalkSport website, which reports he competed in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu Gi event, in which competitors are allowed to grab their opponent's outfit, and the non-Gi event. Tom won his first match with an armbar submission. His second was a Brazilian jiu-jitsu match without Gi, which he won with a submission.

Video of Tom completing a takedown in the second competition quickly went viral on TikTok, and another clip of one of his first win is also circulating on YouTube.

"Tom Hardy out here ripping people's arms and legs off," one person wrote as they shared video of him on TikTok.

This isn't Tom's first time working with or supporting REORG, which helps veterans and those with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. He's supported the group for well over a decade, and frequently shares video and photos at REORG events on his Instagram account.

Tom has also trained extensively in martial arts for his films. He learned MMA for his Venom role with Nathan Jones, and learned Brazilian jiu-jitsu for Warrior in 2011.

Congrats to Tom!