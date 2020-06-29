Scarlett Moffatt opens up about her surprising friendship with Tom Hardy The pair have even visited Disneyland Paris together

They’re not the most likely of pairings, but Scarlett Moffatt and Tom Hardy have forged a strong friendship in recent years – so much so they have been to Disneyland Paris together! Scarlett opened up about A-lister pal during an appearance on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, when she was asked if she ever got starstruck.

Scarlett Moffatt has spoken about her friendship with Tom Hardy

"I think the time when I really got freaked out was when Tom Hardy came up to me and said 'Scarlett, can I have a photo?'" she answered. "And I went 'What?!? Do you want me to take a photo of you?' And he said 'No, me and [Tom's wife Charlotte Riley] Charlotte watched you in the jungle and we loved you in Gogglebox!'

"And I was like, 'What? You watch telly?' I was just so shocked that Tom Hardy watches the TV!

"And then later his agent came in and said: 'Tom would like your number and him and Charlotte would like you to come over and play chess or play board games one time.' I said, 'Yeah, it's with Tom and Charlotte… chess, tiddlywinks, whatever!' So I passed my number on and he texted me saying, 'This is Tom's number.'"

The 29-year-old then admitted she suffered an embarrassing text mishap involving the Mad Max star.

Tom pictured with his wife, Charlotte Riley

"I then took a photo of my outfit because me mam asked me to send one. I accidentally sent it to Tom while he was in the next room and I literally started crying, I was so mortified. I thought I'd ruined my chances of becoming friends with him," Scarlett revealed.

"He then sent a photo back doing the exact same pose as me in the mirror saying, 'Whoops, was meant to send that to my mum too.' He saved my embarrassment.

Scarlett visited Disneyland Paris with Tom and his family

"I've learnt now that you can really admire someone and the work they do, but everyone's just a person."

Scarlett also touched upon her family trip to Disneyland Paris with 42-year-old Tom. "Weirdly we then went to Disneyland in Paris. So him and Charlotte and two little ones and me and my dad, my little sister and my cousin. And they did Jedi training together and stuff. It was crazy but fun!"