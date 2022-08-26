Alexandra Burke shares rare snap of baby daughter for this special reason

The X Factor winner Alexandra Burke shared a rare picture of her newborn daughter as she celebrated her 34th birthday. The gorgeous singer posted the picture on her Instagram - and it's adorable.

Holding the little tot in her arms, Alexandra smiled in awe at her baby girl during their holiday in Monaco.

The Bad Boys singer also looked beautiful in a green mini dress, which flattered her figure and showed off her striking legs. She captioned the post: "This is 34. Thank you for all the lovely messages today."

The star was celebrated by other A-listers, including Amanda Holden. The Britain's Got Talent judge left a fire and heart emoji on her friend's post.

Fashion model, Daisy Lowe, wrote: "Happiest birthday gorgeous", followed by two heart emojis. Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne Pinnock commented: "Happy birthday beauty."

The singer uploaded this sweet snap

Followers of the stunner also celebrated the star with wishes. One user wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful!!! This is so wholesome", whilst another commented: "Happy birthday babes. So happy for you."

Last month, Alexandra and her footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph announced the arrival of their sweet daughter, by sharing a picture of the tot's feet. The Elephant singer captioned the adorable snap: "Welcome to the world our little grape. We already love you more than words can say."

The star celebrated her birthday in style

The star spoke to HELLO! last month in an exclusive interview and revealed how she is adjusting to motherhood. She said: "I'm simply taking every day as it comes and that seems to be working out pretty-well… Obviously, it hasn't been without its challenges… but for both Darren and I we are so full of love that nothing else matters."

Whilst Alexandra has yet to reveal the baby's name, the singer also revealed to us that her and Darren have been affectionately calling the baby 'Grape' - so sweet! You can read the full interview, here.

