Alexandra Burke gives birth! See first baby photo

Congratulations are in order as Alexandra Burke and her boyfriend Darren Randolph have welcomed their first child together!

The X Factor star announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday morning, sharing a glimpse at her first born child.

WATCH: Alexandra Burke reveals her baby bump

The sweet picture showed the little one's tiny feet wrapped in a fluffy blanket. So. Cute.

"Welcome to the world our little grape. We already love you more than words can say," wrote the couple in a joint post.

Celebrity fans rushed to send their well wishes to the new mother. DJ Ashley James penned: "Soooooo cute.. congratulations lovely" and Motsi Mabuse wrote: "Congratulations mama all the best."

Ella Baig, who is expecting her own baby with partner Nicola Adams also shared her love, writing: "Congratulations."

In February, the couple announced the pregnancy online with a cute video. In the clip, we saw Alexandra and Darren walking their pet dogs in the forest as they held hands and Darren bent down to kiss his beau's baby bump.

The happy couple were then seen at home together looking over the moon as Darren cuddled Alexandra.

The couple share a seven-bedroom house together in London's Hatfield, meaning the pair have plenty of space to raise their first child.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2017, Alexandra revealed that her favourite room in her house is one she recreated to look like her dream childhood bedroom.

"I've done a room in my house that looks like how I wanted it when I was a child. So I never ever got a dolls' house, so I brought a dolls' house - I recreated my childhood room," she said.

"I always had teddy bears, my mum always used to buy me teddy bears, so that room is full of teddy bears. It's the room where my nieces and nephews sleep because it's like the kiddie room. It's one of my favourite rooms in the house to just sit in and remember being a child."

It sounds like the baby already has an amazing room to grow into!

