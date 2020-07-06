Alexandra Burke shares rare glimpse into her romantic date The X Factor star has been dating Angus for one year

Alexandra Burke has given fans a rare insight into her relationship with footballer Angus MacDonald.

MORE: Alexandra Burke shows off flawless curves in sizzling fitness snap

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the former X Factor winner shared a post from their romantic picnic at the park with one of her pet dogs. "Picnic in the park [red heart emoji]," she simply gushed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Home Sweet Home with Alexandra Burke

The short video saw the couple clink champagne glasses. It's not known whether the lovebirds were celebrating anything but the date comes one year after they confirmed their romance to the world.

READ: 8 celebrities open up about their heartbreaking experience with racism

Alexandra and Angus went public with their romance in July 2019, when they were pictured together at Wimbledon. Just months prior, the singer ended her engagement to fiancé Josh Ginnelly, first sparking speculation they had split when she deleted all photos of him from her Instagram account in June 2019. Since then, Alexandra has appeared smitten as ever with the Hull City player, who was given the all-clear in December following his bowel cancer diagnosis.

The X Factor star shared this post from the picnic

Meanwhile, last month, Alexandra posted an emotional video on Instagram in which she opened up about her experience within the music industry as a black woman in response to the growing Black Lives Matter movement. In a video, entitled Speak Up - Speak Out, the singer detailed some of the racial discrimination she'd faced – including the moment she was told to bleach her skin after winning the X Factor in 2008.

MORE: Inside Alexandra Burke's £1.6million Hertfordshire home

"The music industry is such a funny little place. I love singing, I love what I do but if it wasn't for the love that I have for music I definitely wouldn't be in this industry," she explained.

The couple confirmed their romance in July 2019

"A few reasons are, when I won the X Factor I was told, 'Right, because you are black, you are going to have to work ten times harder than a white artist, because of the colour of your skin. You can't have braids, you can't have an afro, you can't have anything that basically is my identity, you have to have hair, for example, that appeals to white people so they can understand you better,'" she said, fighting back tears.

READ: 5 beauty rituals Asian women have been doing for generations

The pop star added: "That was so hard to digest. I was told to bleach my skin, and that was something I refused to do." As Alexandra became emotional, the former Strictly star continued to open up about the "microaggressions" she has experienced throughout the years including times she has been told to "smile more on Instagram because you come across aggressive".