Michelle Pfeiffer mourns beloved family dogs on their special day

Michelle Pfeiffer is not only a doting mom to her two kids, daughter Claudia and son John, but also to her pets, specifically her cat Bella, who occasionally makes appearances on her social feed.

But on the occasion of National Dog Day, as everyone took to sharing pictures with their beloved pooches, the actress chose to remember the ones she'd lost instead.

She shared a heartfelt photograph of her three family dogs, Bear, Lucy, and Freddie, who had all passed away, surrounded by the fall foliage.

Freddie, in fact, lived to be 18 years old before passing away in April of 2020, and her post was emotionally captioned: "Every day is #NationalDogDay in our hearts. RIP Bear, Fred and Lucy."

Many of her fans shared their support with a barrage of heart emojis, and one commented: "They look so sweet. Dogs are the purest souls. You are right. Every day is National Dog Day."

Michelle paid tribute to her late family dogs

Another said: "Omg!! I'm so sorry, I'd die without my puppies, I love them so much," and a third added: "They are beautiful. Our past fur babies live on within our wonderful memories of them."

Recently, the Scarface actor took to social media to pay another emotional tribute, this time to her late mom Donna on what would've been her birthday.

She shared a photo of herself as a baby sitting on Donna's lap, and wrote: "Donna Jean Pfeiffer. Today is her birthday. You left us so long ago and how is it possible that I miss you more with each new year that passes? That's the way love is. RIP mom."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, while Julianne Moore, Alec Baldwin, and her sister Rona also dropped a few heart emojis.

The star recently shared an homage to her late mom Donna

"Sending love your way," one fan wrote, while another remarked: "Beautiful! Sending love and well wishes your way today." A third added: "So sorry for your loss. Happy birthday to your mom."

