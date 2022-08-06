Michelle Pfeiffer inundated with praise as she details injury in new home video The Batman star is staying strong

Michelle Pfeiffer is definitely one of the toughest stars around, consistently wowing her fans with her feats of athleticism, especially in recent outings like her turn on Ant-Man.

However, the actress is not immune to injury, as she revealed in her latest home video while trying to get a workout in.

She explained that she'd been doing a lot of traveling recently and had packed too much into her carry-on as a result, injuring her back because of the weight.

"I tried to work out yesterday, made it worse," she candidly explained. "Also, I'm not in the best shape I've ever been in," then sharing that she wanted to try out a barre workout she'd seen on Instagram.

As she proceeded to kick off her workout, Michelle shared that she also had a genetic disorder in her hands called Dupuytren's, which is a hand deformity resulting in knots of tissues forming under the skin that can bend fingers.

"Lucky me, I have that, so I have to be careful with weights," she detailed, putting on fingerless gloves that she explained helped her hands.

Michelle detailed working out with an injury

It was then that she got a call and cut the video, returning to then mull over the fact that she was never actually able to get to the workout.

"But this started out being a video about, I don't know, trying to find a way to work out and recovering from an injury.

"And now it became a video about having the best intentions, running out of time. So, I didn't get to my workout. Tomorrow's another day," she concluded.

She further elaborated on her thoughts in her caption, ending with the sentiment: "Be gentle with yourself," and received heaps of support and praise from fans for her strength.

The actress has always been candid about her fitness journey

"Best, honest, authentic advice I've heard in a long time," one commented, with another saying: "You are inspiring for so many reasons—healing energy thoughts your way," and her sister Deedee sending a few strong-armed emojis her way.

