Michelle Pfeiffer, 64, stuns in makeup-free selfie as she asks for help The actress looked radiant

Michelle Pfeiffer posted an age-defying makeup-free selfie on Wednesday to grab the attention of her 2.4 million followers.

Taking to Instagram, the 64-year-old actress shared a candid snap of herself staring directly at the camera. The Stardust thespian accessorized with a black baseball cap emblazoned with the words, "I [heart emoji] poll workers."

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer looks naturally beautiful as she films rejection

Beneath her selfie, Michelle included the caption: "Hi everybody. Did you know we only have 3 months until Election Day (can you believe it?) and America is facing a shortage of poll workers. Consider joining in to help change that! We all want to ensure a safe and secure election so… Let's #PowerThePolls! #pollworkerrecruitmentday."

Reacting to her post, fans praised Michelle's political endeavours, with one writing: "Thank you, Michelle!!! We love your love for poll workers. Poll workers ❤️ you back!," whilst a second penned: "Thank you for posting this. We are at a perilous point in our country's history, and we need honest, sane, brave people who care about it to step up."

The actress issued a plea

"I love you so much my queen," wrote a third, whilst a fourth added: "I love working at the election sites and being a part of the process! Thank you for the support!"

Michelle's call to action comes after she unveiled her transformation into former First Lady Betty Ford in Showtime's The First Lady. Reminiscing about one of her favourite photoshoots, the Batman actress took to Instagram to share an unrecognisable black and white snap of herself rocking a masculine look.

Michelle showed off her transformation

Crouching in a playful pose, Michelle could be seen wearing a black-tie tuxedo, slicked back hair, and a pencilled-on moustache. "Happy birthday, @herbritts, you made the intolerable (photoshoots) for me so much fun! Grateful to have known you and honored to have been in front of your Lens," she captioned her post.

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Now that is genius," whilst a second noted: "Oooooh, Gomez Addams vibes!!!"

