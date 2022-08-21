Michelle Pfeiffer pays emotional tribute to late mom on her birthday The Hollywood star lost her mother in 2018

Michelle Pfeiffer had a difficult weekend as she remembered her beloved late mother on what would have been her birthday.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her mom Donna, who passed away in 2018.

She shared a photo of herself as a baby sitting on Donna's lap, and wrote: "Donna Jean Pfeiffer. Today is her birthday. You left us so long ago and how is it possible that I miss you more with each new year that passes? That's the way love is. RIP mom."

VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer looks naturally beautiful in rare footage

Fans were quick to comment on the post, sending their support Michelle's way. "Sending love your way," one wrote, while another remarked: "Beautiful! Sending love and well wishes your way today." A third added: "So sorry for your loss. Happy birthday to your mom."

Michelle was born in Santa Ana, California, and is the second of four siblings. She has an older brother, Rick, and two younger sisters, Dedee - also an actress, and Lori.

Before she shot to fame, Michelle worked as a check-out girl and attended college in California. She originally trained to be a court stenographer, but later decided that it was acting that she wanted to do.

Michelle Pfeiffer paid tribute to her late mom in an emotional post

In 1978, she won the Miss Orange County beauty pageant and that same year, finished in sixth place in the Miss California contestant.

After these pageants, she found an acting agent - the very first step towards her career in Hollywood.

Michelle still lives in California, in a show-stopping $22m mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. She lives there with her husband David E. Kelley, and children Claudia Rose Pfeiffer, and John Henry Kelley.

The Hollywood star with husband David E. Kelley and their children

The couple tied the knot in 1993; at the time, the star had entered into private adoption proceedings and in March that same year adopted newborn daughter Claudia.

The little girl was christened on Michelle and David’s wedding day. In 1994, Michelle gave birth to the couple's son, John Henry Kelley II - named after his maternal grandfather.

Although she tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, Michelle has occasionally shared pictures of her children on social media, in particular throwback snaps on special occasions.

