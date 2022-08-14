Michelle Pfeiffer's transformation is unlike any other in photoshoot you have to see She seriously knows how to make an impact!

Michelle Pfeiffer has some seriously unforgettable and iconic looks to her name, from the chic Elvira Hancock in Scarface to the impressive Catwoman in Batman Returns, and most recently an uncanny transformation into former First Lady Betty Ford in Showtime's The First Lady.

She knows no bounds when it comes to transforming herself, whether for a film role or a photoshoot, and her latest post to Instagram proves she really knows how to shock with her appearance.

The star had a sentimental look back at one of her favorite photoshoots in honor of the late Herb Ritts' birthday, reminiscing over one of her most epic looks, which is quite a masculine one.

She took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of herself looking unrecognizable as she sported not only a crisp black suit and bow tie with a perfectly ironed white button down shirt, but she even added a thin mustache to boot.

The impressive portrait sees her lifting her heels off the floor as she crouches down, holding a nearly finished cigarette and wearing a cheeky, smirking expression.

Her hair is appropriately styled with a middle part and it is slicked back as to seem like a very short hairstyle, and the retro, thin mustache is the perfect cherry on top for the manly look.

The impressive transformation

In her caption, Michelle credited the photographer for making what is often an arduous process so pleasant. She wrote: "Happy birthday, @herbritts. You made the intolerable (photoshoots) for me so much fun! Grateful to have known you and honored to have been in front of your lens."

Herb passed away twenty years ago, though his work is unforgettable, and he photographed stars such as Madonna, Johnny Depp, David Bowie, and Matthew McConaughey.

Michelle pretended to hitchhike through Los Angeles during another photoshoot with Herb for Rolling Stone

The actress concluded the tribute by writing: "This one I call, 'Me doing an impression of Fisher Stevens doing an impression of his dad.'"

Fans raved about the impressive shot, writing: "Now that is genius," and: "Always beautiful!" as well as: "This is one of my favorite images of you. Two geniuses combined! Love his art so much and I know he loved working with your versatility. Thanks for sharing!"

