Michelle Pfeiffer shows off natural beauty as she attempts to film cat The Stardust star was marking International Cat Day

Michelle Pfeiffer is one of the most gorgeous ladies on Hollywood and she stunned with her natural beauty earlier in the week with a fun video.

The Stardust actress was celebrating International Cat Day, and she attempted to show off her feline friend, Hegel. However, it appears that Hegel was a little camera shy, as she tried dodging Michelle when the star filmed inside her home gym. Eventually, she caught up to her moggy, and Hegel happily received some chin strokes as she started mewing.

`WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer looks naturally beautiful as she films rejection

In her caption, Michelle wrote: "Meet Hegel. Bella Blue's cousin. She's a little wild but as sweet as her meow. She was not having any of my #Internationalcatday business."

However, she jokingly referenced her success in getting Hegel on camera, as she added: "#cattamer."

Fans loved the sweet video, as one posted: "Awww, too cute. Does she have any philosophical musings?" while a second shared: "HOW CUTE IS SHE. This is the exact same way I talk to my cat."

Michelle thrilled with her cat

A third penned: "I wish you could see the hilarious jealous look my cat just gave me when she realized I was looking at another cat."

Meanwhile, many others referenced her iconic role as Catwoman in Batman Returns.

The star's video comes shortly after she was inundated with support from her fans as she detailed an injury that she had picked up.

She explained that she'd been doing a lot of traveling recently and had packed too much into her carry-on as a result, injuring her back because of the weight.

Michelle's natural beauty shone through

"I tried to work out yesterday, made it worse," she candidly explained. "Also, I'm not in the best shape I've ever been in," then sharing that she wanted to try out a barre workout she'd seen on Instagram.

As she proceeded to kick off her workout, Michelle shared that she also had a genetic disorder in her hands called Dupuytren's, which is a hand deformity resulting in knots of tissues forming under the skin that can bend fingers.

"Lucky me, I have that, so I have to be careful with weights," she detailed, putting on fingerless gloves that she revealed helped her hands.

