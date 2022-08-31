Sharon Stone shares impassioned plea for unity in new home video The Basic Instinct star spoke eloquently

Sharon Stone often uses her social media to provide a voice and platform for several issues important to her and the world.

However, in a rare move for the actress, she took to her Instagram to share a personal video elucidating her thoughts on a particularly harrowing incident.

"I rarely put up a personal plea of any kind," she acknowledged at the top of her clip before going onto detail the circumstances that inspired it.

"But I just watched a video of a young man taunting an orthodox rabbi who had his hands down," she continued. "And this boy punched this rabbi, just punched him and knocked him out for absolutely no reason other than the fact that he was being hateful," she said, getting emotional as she did so.

"We've reached a point in our country, the United States of America, where we're becoming divided. And we're becoming divided by people who claim to be politicians, people who claim to be acting in our best interests. They're not, they're really not. "

Sharon shared her plea for unity and compassion

Sharon continued: "Love, kindness, humanity, dignity, these are the things that are in our best interests, these are in the best interests of our children."

She ended with a powerful statement, simply going: "We're called the United States of America for a reason."

The star captioned her clip with simply the words: "STAND UP FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. I WILL. THX."

The video also provided a glimpse into the Casino star's home, a particularly artistic one at that as she spoke in front of one of her abstract paintings, filled with a variety of colors that she'd proudly made and displayed herself.

The actress' home video even displayed her artwork

Her fans in the comments section of her video quickly began rushing to her support and encouraged her with a barrage of heart emojis.

