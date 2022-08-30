Sharon Stone talks Botox and reveals surprising reason she got dumped by younger boyfriend She also talks about falling out of love with Botox

Sharon Stone says a romantic relationship with a younger man ended recently after she refused to get Botox.

The actress - who became an overnight sex symbol after her starring role in Basic Instinct in the early 1990s – stopped getting Botox and fillers after she had a stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage in 2001. It would forever change the way she looked at cosmetic surgery and what was once a "cute luxury" for her became "some kind of massive, painful neurological need".

In a new interview with VOGUE Arabia, Sharon said a younger boyfriend of hers asked if she used Botox and she quipped: "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."

"I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore," she told the magazine. "If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit."

During the height of her fame, the actress said she had got cosmetic treatments including fillers and Botox.

However, she had to have more than 300 shots of Botox and filler to one side of her face after she had a stroke and this changed things.

Instead, now she has been aging gracefully and she looks incredible.

This summer Sharon has wowed her legion of 3.3million fans with incredibly risqué swimsuit snaps on Instagram.

Days ago on social media, she joked: "Why do I always get in shape when summers over?"

The Hollywood star even posted a jaw-dropping snap of herself topless.

At 64, she is indeed living her best life.