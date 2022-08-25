Sharon Stone's day by the pool has fans gushing over one adorable thing The Basic Instinct star is quite the water nymph

Sharon Stone knows how to steal the show quite like no other, whether it's with her jaw-dropping fashions or sensational swimsuit moments.

As she continues to share glimpses into her weekend pool party, her latest photo turned a few heads for a reason you wouldn't expect.

The actress looked to be having the time of her life in the pool, donning a black one-piece swimsuit with a deep neckline that showed off her gym-honed figure.

But it was the adorable baby she held in her arms in the pool who really stole the spotlight as her godchild joined her for a dip.

"Here we go another (god)kid in the pool," she quipped in her caption, and her followers quickly began inundating her with heart emojis and adoring words for the baby.

"Pretty picture," Andie Macdowell commented, with a fan writing: "Two cuties in the pool!" and another saying: "Awww a little baby."

Sharon's godchild stole the focus of the photo

One of them also added: "Such a beautiful baby," with another sharing: "Another good swimmer starting out young."

Spending lazy days by the pool while soaking up the sun is definitely part of Sharon's idea of fun, something she has showcased on her social media several times before.

The star gave herself the opportunity to fight off some of the summer heat with the help of the pool party she hosted last weekend and gave a peek at her skills in the water with another snapshot.

Sharon shared the photo of herself in the middle of a game of volleyball while in the pool, jumping up to hit the ball clean over the net.

Her pool party was quite the hit with her friends

Others around her were either part of the game or enjoying the atmosphere, setting up food on the grill, or mingling.

"Sunday funday," she simply captioned her photograph, with many of her friends chiming in about how much fun the weekend was in the comments section.

