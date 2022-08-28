Sharon Stone is a vision is stylish bikini selfie - but she has one complaint The Basic Instinct star has a fabulous figure!

Sharon Stone is not wasting any time when it comes to enjoying the final moments of the summer weather.

Sharon Stone dazzles in sensational gold gown you need to see to believe

The Basic Instinct star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a stunning new selfie of herself posing in a patterned bikini.

The mother-of-three looked sensational in the two-piece but had one small complaint to make about her current situation, which she explained in the caption.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone opens up about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

"Why do I always get into shape when summers over?" she wrote. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many branding her "hot". One wrote: "It's never too late to look fabulous," while another wrote: "You are always so beautiful." A third added: "You are always in amazing shape."

Sharon Stone dons swimsuit by the pool for fun day out

Sharon Stone soaks up the sun in stylish bikini while in Italy

At 64, Sharon is busier than ever, and is often complimented on her incredibly youthful appearance.

The Ratched star has spoken out about her positive outlook on getting older and admits she feels more confident than ever.

Sharon Stone looked fantastic in a patterned bikini

Chatting to Allure magazine, she said: "I'm so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that."

Sharon Stone relaxes on a yacht in candid sunbathing photo

Sharon Stone makes surprising confession about eye-catching red carpet gown

She added: "I started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something."

When the mom-of-three isn't working, she loves nothing more than being at home with her three sons, Roan, Laird and Quinn.

The Basic Instinct star always looks fabulous!

The family live in Beverly Hills in a gorgeous home that Sharon has owned since 1993. The star is a doting mom and opened up about parenthood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

Sharon Stone wows in racy black bra and fans are astonished

Sharon Stone looks incredible wearing slinky silver dress in beautiful sunset photo

While Sharon has kept her children out of the spotlight during their childhood, now that they are older they are appearing more and more on her social media - and oldest son Roan has even accompanied her at red carpet events.

