Sharon Stone dons a swimsuit for fun day in the pool

The star gave herself the opportunity to fight off some of the summer heat with the help of a pool party she hosted and gave a peek at her skills in the water.

She shared a photograph of herself in the middle of a game of volleyball while in the pool, jumping up to hit the ball clean over the net.

Others around her were either part of the game or enjoying the atmosphere, setting up food on the grill or mingling.

Of course, Sharon also fit the mood of the day by donning a black one-piece swimsuit, one that highlighted her athletic frame mid leap.

"Sunday funday," she simply captioned her photograph, with many of her friends chiming in about how much fun the weekend was in the comments section.

Sharon spent her weekend hosting a pool party

Her fans were clearly in love too, as one commented: "Now THAT'S what SUMMER is all about!!!" and another said: "Great way to spend a hot summer day," with a third also adding: "And good exercise as well Sharon."

Spending lazy days by the pool while soaking up the sun is definitely part of Sharon's idea of fun, something she has showcased on her social media several times before.

A recent snippet of one of those days took many of her fans by surprise, as the actress left little to the imagination by posing topless and poolside.

In the image, Sharon donned a green leopard-print string bikini and nothing else but a matching striped towel draped over her shoulders, and some long, dainty gold chains falling down her décolletage.

The actress knows how to create a moment for the ages by the pool

Showcasing her impressive physique, she appeared to be relaxed and overjoyed, tilting her head back and smiling ear to ear as she'd been captured mid-laugh.

