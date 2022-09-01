J.R Ridinger's cause of death revealed after shock passing aged 63 The Market America co-founder died in Croatia

Market America co-founder J.R Ridinger's cause of death has been revealed following his shock passing aged just 63.

The Miami businessman – who was friends with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham, and Khloe Kardashian – died on Wednesday after suffering a pulmonary embolism on a yacht in Croatia, his wife Loren confirmed.

"While I am unable to speak and I am in shock," Loren wrote on Facebook. "You should know I am broken. My heart has been ripped out.

"To clear the rumors that he fell… while on our first vacation in three years with [family, J.R.] had a sudden pulmonary embolism that stole him from us. In just a second he was gone. A moment. I beg of you to pray and meditate on him."

According to Page Six, an email sent out by the family’s company to staff said it had "lost its great visionary, and the world has lost a passionate human being who believed in other people even more than they believed in themselves."

J.R and Loren Ridinger

The note added: "No words can adequately express our shock, our pain and our tremendous sadness at J.R.'s untimely passing. J.R. would want us to honor his memory and legacy by dedicating ourselves to continuing the work he loved so much."

Victoria Beckham paid her condolences on Instagram, resharing a post from Loren which showed her and her late husband. Victoria wrote: "We love you Loren," before adding the prayer emoji.

Victoria paid her respects following J.R's passing

Loren also posted a photo from her wedding day, writing: "I am shattered in every way possible. There is no love like our love. Please pray for me and my family.

"I love you @jrridinger for the rest of my life and beyond. It will only be you. 33 years of love together on this earth."

