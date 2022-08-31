Country music fans in mourning after Luke Bell dies aged 32 The country star was missing for nine days

Country music fans are in mourning after beloved singer Luke Bell was confirmed dead at the age of 32.

The singer-songwriter's body was found in Tucson, Arizona, nine days after he was reported missing. Luke reportedly went missing on 20 August and was found near where he disappeared, the Tucson Police Department told The New York Post.

His friend Matt Kinman confirmed the news of his death to Saving Country Music on Monday and voiced his concerns that a recent change in his medication – Luke had bipolar disorder – could have "played a role" in his disappearance.

An official cause of death has yet to be determined at this time, but the investigation continues, authorities added to The New York Post.

Fans and fellow country music stars rushed to social media to express their grief following the news of Luke's death.

"Man…Luke Bell…what the [expletive]. RIP to a real one. Been a long time since I saw him and I was just talking about him the other day wondering what he's been up to," Joshua Hedley wrote on Twitter. "Truly a sad night for country music."

Luke died aged 32

Musician Caitlin Rutherford said: "So sad to hear the news tonight our buddy, Luke Bell. I don't really know what to say. Thank you for the friendship and great music. I hope you are at peace now and enjoying the greenest pastures. So long, amigo."

One fan wrote: "Very sad and tragic, he was a rising star and a wonderful country music singer and performer." A second said: "Damn shame artists gotta die young to be heard. Rest easy #LukeBell God Bless your family and those who knew you well."

Country music fans are mourning his loss

Luke gained notoriety after releasing his debut album Don't Mind if I Do in 2014. He went on to sign a record deal with Thirty Tigers in 2016 and release his self-titled album later that year.

The musician also collaborated with Price, Alabama Shakes, and Langhorne Slim, and played support slots for Willie Nelson and Dwight Yoakam.

