Jennifer Lopez speaks out against guest who leaked private wedding ceremony video

After a wedding that was twenty-years in the making, Jennifer Lopez is making it clear that she will not stand for anyone trying to tarnish her special moment with Ben Affleck.

Following the release of a leaked video taken at their recent Georgia wedding ceremony, in which the singer is serenading her new husband, the star has spoken out on the betrayal she feels.

The private footage – which was sold to and shared by TMZ – sees Jennifer at her reception with a slew of back-up dancers behind her singing to Ben: "I can feel the passion… I am still in love with you."

The triple-threat took to Instagram to break her silence, slamming the guest who took advantage of their exclusive invitation to the nuptials.

Popular fan account @jlow0rld, who had previously shared the clip, deleted it and went on to post an Instagram comment from the mom-of-two detailing her disappointment over the invasion of privacy.

She said: "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment."

The star expressed her disappointment after the video was widely shared

The actress revealed that she had yet to find out who the video came from, detailing the lengths she went to to keep her wedding as private as possible.

She said: "I don't know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share."

The singer shared an exclusive glimpse at her three wedding dresses on her newsletter

Jennifer maintained: "Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys."

Fans were quick to rally around in support of her, replying to the comment with: "Love seeing their love but private moments shouldn't be shared without their consent," and: "This is really sad, heartbreaking and scandalous," as well as: "I understand that you are in the public specter however, you should be able to have cherished moments from this beautiful wedding private for your own keeping."

