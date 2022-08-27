David Beckham pokes fun at Victoria during Aspen hike – and she has the best response The couple have been married 23 years

David Beckham couldn't resist poking fun at his wife Victoria during an exhausting hike in Aspen on Friday.

MORE: David Beckham melts hearts with sweet throwback snap of daughter Harper

The couple have been documenting their trip on social media over the last few days and have made sure to keep up with their workouts by tackling daily treks uphill in the Rocky Mountains, which Victoria admitted she has been struggling with.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham hilariously pokes fun at Victoria's 'dodgy' accent

In one clip she shared, a breathless Victoria – who showcased her gym-honed physique in a pair of skintight cycling shorts and a matching vest top – said: "So we're here in Aspen on a pretty major hike, but look at the views," before panning the camera away from her face.

But while she was showing off the view, David was in the background and could be heard yelling out: "I hope you're not putting that dodgy accent on!"

READ: David Beckham shares surprise relationship milestone with wife Victoria

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham reveals marriage advice from parents David and Victoria

And before fans even had time to register what had been said, Victoria's quick wit came into play, and she bluntly responded: "This is just how I talk."

She did see the funny side though as she tagged David in the clip and captioned it with two laughing emojis.

David also questioned Victoria's heavy breathing

Victoria also reshared a post from David in which he commented on her video: "Why the heavy breathing," and her response was: "Heavy breathing and dodgy accent!" followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

The couple are currently in Aspen with their two youngest children, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, who joined her parents on a morning hike on Friday and appeared to cope much better with the high altitude than her mum.

The couple are enjoying daily hikes in Aspen

"So, we're here in Aspen on a hike, it's hot, wow it's certainly quite a challenging hike this one," Victoria said in another video. "Working out at this altitude makes such a massive difference, Harper s doing such an amazing job, because this is a tough one."

David and Victoria celebrated 23 years of marriage in July and during a candid interview with Grazia back in May, the mum-of-four touched upon the secret to the longevity of their happy marriage.

"David is an incredible dad, and husband, and he's very supportive of my work," she said, adding: "We are really good partners."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.