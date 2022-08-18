Darius Danesh's family could face further heartache following shock death The Scottish star was just 41

It's been one week since Darius Danesh passed away at the age of 41.

His family announced the heartbreaking news in a statement on 16 August that read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

"Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner's office."

They further added that the local police department had confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances and the cause of his sudden death is unknown.

Darius was just 41 when he passed away

And it seems the family could now face an agonising two-month wait to find out what happened to the star.

They are currently awaiting the results of a toxicology report which could take as long as eight weeks.

His family could face an agonising two-month wait to discover the cause of his death

There has been an outpouring of tributes following Darius's death. His former Pop Idol co-star Gareth Gates led the way, writing: "I can't quite believe the news of my dear friend Darius passing.

"I'm heartbroken. Darius took me under his wing during our time in Pop Idol, like a big brother; always looking out for me and for that I thank you my friend."

Gareth Gates was among those to pay tribute

He went on to describe Darius, who placed third in the ITV reality show, as "one of the most beautiful, intelligent and gentle souls I was lucky enough to know, a soul that lit up every room". "Good bye my friend," he added. “Forever in my heart x."

His ex-wife Natasha Henstridge has also broken her silence. Darius, who relocated to the US, had married the Species actress in 2011. The couple separated two years later and their divorce was finalised in 2018.

Darius's ex-wife Natasha Henstridge has broken her silence

Sharing photos from their time together on Instagram in a since-deleted post, Natasha wrote: "'I have found the paradox that if you love until it hurts there can be no more hurt – only more love' – Mother Theresa.

"There are no words Darius… only Love Love Love. Forever Janam."

