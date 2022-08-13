Anne Heche declared 'brain dead' at age 53 The actress was involved in a horrific car crash in LA

Anne Heche has died at the age of 53 after being declared "brain dead" by doctors.

Under California law that is the definition of death meaning the much-loved actress is now on life support only to preserve her organs for donation.

A rep told TMZ: "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.

"Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

The actress and ex-girlfriend of Ellen DeGeneres suffered severe injuries after crashing her Mini Cooper into a house last week.

Just moments before the news of her death, Ellen took to social media and wrote: "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love." The talk show host dated Anne from 1997 to 2000.

Ellen and Anne dated for three years

The mom-of-two was left with severe burns and placed on an incubator following the crash and did not regain consciousness.

Actor James Tupper, who was Anne's partner for more than ten years until they split, shares a 13-year-old son, Atlas, with Anne. She is also a mother to Homer, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon.

Anne's ex shared a photo of her with their young son

Thomas Jane, who she had been dating since 2019, confirmed to the Daily Mail after the crash that they had broken up.

Tributes have poured in for Anne from celebrities and fans across the globe as they mourn the tragic loss.

