January Jones likens herself to Kim Kardashian in amusing modeling photo

Kim Kardashian may think there is nobody quite like her, but January Jones begs to differ.

The fun-loving Mad Men actress poked fun at her own appearance when she posed next to a McClaren decked out in baggy shorts, ankle socks and sneakers, with a baseball cap turned backward.

January added the photo to Instagram and captioned it: "#BigDadEnergy I’ll take your cute girl with a fast car pic and raise you," before posting it alongside a photo of Kim exiting a similar-looking vehicle, only dressed up to the nines.

Rather than opting for a sporty appearance like January, Kim wore sky-high heels and a skintight dress. She pouted for the camera and January placed them side-by-side and wrote: "I'm basically you now @kimkardashian," and added a winking emoji.

January's dressed-down appearance was in stark contrast to her bikini selfies she's been posting over the summer.

January compared herself to Kim in a comical way

One of her most memorable swimsuits was a risque, red number with strings which were tied at her shoulders.

January showed off her curves in the one-piece and added a pair of tiny denim shorts to the mix.

It's good to see January in fine form as she underwent surgery recently on her knee. She was inundated with prayers as she detailed her health crisis.

January took a break from posting bikini selfies to poke fun at herself

The mom-of-one revealed that she had an operation to fix a debilitating injury to the meniscus.

January shared two photos on Instagram, one showed her in bed at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Santa Monica wearing a gown, face mask, and a hair net. The other revealed her bandaged leg while resting at her $1.7m LA home.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Possibly the cutest I’ve ever looked. Knee surgery thanks Dr. Gerhardt for fixing my meniscus. NBA here I come. #goWarriors #ImOnDrugs."

