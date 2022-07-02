Jenna Bush Hager calls Kim Kardashian's lavish birthday celebration for daughter North 'over the top' The TV host didn't hold back

Jenna Bush Hager surprised fans when she made a bold statement about Kim Kardashian live on the Today show.

The star was discussing the mom-of-four's celebrations for her daughter, North's ninth birthday - and got quite vocal on the matter.

Kim had pulled out all the stops for her firstborn's party which involved flying the group of youngsters on a private jet to Wyoming from LA for a lavish glamping trip.

Jenna said: "I have a nine-year-old, she did not have a party like this. Because, y'all, this party was over the top!"

The mom-of-three didn't hold back as she expressed her disbelief at the billionaire's antics, but then insisted: "Believe me, I love Kim Kardashian, so nothing against her."

Jenna admitted that while she had "many of her own birthdays" as she grew up in The White House, there had never been one as extravagant as this.

Kim Kardashian went all out for her daughter's birthday

Her stand-in co-host, Michelle Buteau, agreed and said the trip - which reportedly cost $150million - was "extravagant upon extravagant".

Viewers were surprised by the criticism, given that Jenna is fond of Kim. Comments on social media began springing up with some agreeing with Jenna but others insisting as long as the kids had fun, that was all that mattered.

Those watching the segment were likely a little on edge, wondering if Kim would respond in any way.

Jenna said she'd never done anything as extravagant for her children

The SKIMS founder shared numerous photos from her daughter's time away with friends.

The group - which included Jessica Simpson's daughter, Maxwell - enjoyed a plethora of activities from wake boarding to tree-top zip wires.

Despite glamping, the girls didn't sleep in the great outdoors and had mini tents indoors which were adorned with fake blood splatter and stuffed toy deer heads.

The weekend was dubbed Camp North and Kim had gone all out with the decor too adding helium balloons and many spooky Halloween decorations too.



