January Jones' cheeky swimwear selfie sparks big reaction from fans The Mad Men actress knows how to turn heads

January Jones stepped into her Fourth of July weekend in style - and with a racy new look.

The star donned one of her many swimsuits for a snapshot from her home in Los Angeles where she looked in the mood to celebrate.

Posing in a pair of tight denim shorts and a revealing red-one piece, January only just managed to contain her modesty as she gave her chest a cheeky boost.

WATCH: January Jones slids into her impressive living room

The swimsuit was kept in place with strings which were tied at her shoulders and January beamed for the camera as fans immediately began commenting on her photo.

"There's the summer backyard beauty we've been waiting for," wrote one, while a second added: "Lady in red," and there were many who commented: "WOW".

It's good to see January in fine form as she recently underwent surgery on her knee. She was inundated with prayers as she detailed her health crisis.

January looked ready for some fun in the sun

The mom-of-one revealed that she had an operation to fix a debilitating injury to the meniscus.

According to WebMD, the meniscus is a "piece of cartilage in your knee that cushions and stabilizes the joint". It protects the bones from wear and tear, but it can be torn if you suddenly twist your knee while bearing weight on it.

January has an array of eye-catching swimwear

January shared two photos on Instagram, one showed her in bed at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Santa Monica wearing a gown, face mask, and a hair net. The other revealed her bandaged leg while resting at her $1.7m LA home.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Possibly the cutest I’ve ever looked. Knee surgery thanks Dr. Gerhardt for fixing my meniscus. NBA here I come. #goWarriors #ImOnDrugs."

