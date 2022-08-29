﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian just rocked a see-through dress - and a shocking new hairstyle

The Kardashians star showed her curves in a slinky, sheer maxi dress

Kim Kardashian is full of fashion surprises, and did not disappoint when she stepped out for the This is About Humanity nonprofit fundraiser in Los Angeles, rocking a see-through body con gown that showed off her famous curves.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian rocks skin-tight neon green Balenciaga 'pantaleggings' in Paris

The Kardashians star teamed the sheer, figure-hugging Balenciaga maxi dress with a black box clutch, neon green shoes and movie star sunglasses.

MORE: Kim Kardashian sizzles in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

SEE: Kim Kardashian crashes a sexy Heidi Klum & Tyra Banks SKIMS shoot - and it's iconic

Newly-single Kim recently split from former SNL star boyfriend Pete Davidson - and she also seems to be ready for something new when it comes to her looks. Kim made a subtle but noticeable change in her blonde hair style that Millennials will love: a side part.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian models SKIMS Teddy loungewear

Kim decided to leave behind her Gen Z approved center part, switching it up for a – gasp! – side-parted sleek and straight hair style. With JLo and Ben Affleck reunited and the Y2K fashion comeback, we think this could be the harbinger of a whole new 2000s trend.

Kim rocked the figure-hugging body con maxi dress as she stepped out for a Los Angeles fundraiser

“Side part swag,” commented celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, while BFF Paris Hilton simply posted a heart-eyes emoji.

GET THE LOOK: Soft lounge long-sleeved dress, $88, Skims

SHOP NOW

Of course the gathering wasn’t about fashion, but shining a light on important issues that Kim is throwing her support behind via the TIAH non-profit, which aims to raise awareness about separated families at the US-Mexico border.

Kim was spotted chatting with Happy Days star Henry Winkler, father of This is About Humanity's co-founder Zoe Winkler Reinis

“Last night I loved celebrating one of my lifers @zoe.winkler.reinis I’m so proud of her and her heart," wrote Kim, who has passed the California 'Baby Bar' and is on her way to becoming a lawyer.  "@thisisabouthumanity helps so many families and children at our borders. Be sure to check them out if u can ever help out,” Kim wrote alongside an Instagram post about the event.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about kim kardashian

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back