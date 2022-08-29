Kim Kardashian just rocked a see-through dress - and a shocking new hairstyle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian is full of fashion surprises, and did not disappoint when she stepped out for the This is About Humanity nonprofit fundraiser in Los Angeles, rocking a see-through body con gown that showed off her famous curves.

The Kardashians star teamed the sheer, figure-hugging Balenciaga maxi dress with a black box clutch, neon green shoes and movie star sunglasses.

Newly-single Kim recently split from former SNL star boyfriend Pete Davidson - and she also seems to be ready for something new when it comes to her looks. Kim made a subtle but noticeable change in her blonde hair style that Millennials will love: a side part.

Kim decided to leave behind her Gen Z approved center part, switching it up for a – gasp! – side-parted sleek and straight hair style. With JLo and Ben Affleck reunited and the Y2K fashion comeback, we think this could be the harbinger of a whole new 2000s trend.

Kim rocked the figure-hugging body con maxi dress as she stepped out for a Los Angeles fundraiser

“Side part swag,” commented celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, while BFF Paris Hilton simply posted a heart-eyes emoji.

Of course the gathering wasn’t about fashion, but shining a light on important issues that Kim is throwing her support behind via the TIAH non-profit, which aims to raise awareness about separated families at the US-Mexico border.

Kim was spotted chatting with Happy Days star Henry Winkler, father of This is About Humanity's co-founder Zoe Winkler Reinis

“Last night I loved celebrating one of my lifers @zoe.winkler.reinis I’m so proud of her and her heart," wrote Kim, who has passed the California 'Baby Bar' and is on her way to becoming a lawyer. "@thisisabouthumanity helps so many families and children at our borders. Be sure to check them out if u can ever help out,” Kim wrote alongside an Instagram post about the event.

