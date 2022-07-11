January Jones looks fabulous in her latest bikini selfie as she enjoys beach day The actress flaunted her curves

January Jones set pulses racing in a very risqué red bikini as she headed to the beach on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Mad Men star shared a sun-kissed snap which gave centre stage to her choice of swimwear. Opting for a cherry-red tie-front bikini top, January showed off her incredible curves.

She teamed her sultry swimwear with a pair of funky aviator sunglasses and a set of stunning gold pendants. Amping up the glamour, the 44-year-old enhanced her natural lip colour with a dewy red tint. She kept the remainder of her make-up low-key for a fuss-free afternoon in the sun.

January captioned the post: "Time for a book by the [beach emoji]. I’m reading Red Comet by Heather Clark, how about you?"

January opted for a racy red bikini

Her fans raced to the comment section in awe of her beach look, with one writing: "Speaking of red… that top!! Gorgeous as ever."

Another added: "Total smoke show…," whilst a third remarked: "You look absolutely gorgeous, January."

Pointing out the actress's stunning blonde tresses, a fourth fan penned: "I love the hair."

This isn't the first time January has dazzled fans with her sultry beach outfits. To celebrate her Fourth of July weekend, the 44-year-old slipped into a racy red one-piece. Posing in a pair of tight denim shorts and a revealing swimsuit, January struggled to contain her voluptuous curves.

The actress wowed in a stunning one-piece

"There's the summer backyard beauty we've been waiting for," wrote one, while a second added: "Lady in red.”

Her upbeat appearances come after the mum-of-one underwent surgery to fix a debilitating knee injury. Keeping her fans in the loop, January shared a series of snaps on her Instagram, one of which showed her resting at home with a bandaged leg.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Possibly the cutest I’ve ever looked. Knee surgery thanks Dr. Gerhardt for fixing my meniscus. NBA here I come. #goWarriors #ImOnDrugs."

